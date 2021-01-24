Halsey Cancels 'Manic' Tour Due To COVID-19

With COVID-19 still raging, Halsey has pulled the plug on her Manic tour, which included only one Canadian date.

“Safety is the priority,” the pop star tweeted on Friday. “I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again.”

Later, she added: “Believe me, I am gutted.”

The North American leg of the Manic tour was announced in January 2020 and was scheduled to include a stop at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 12, 2020. In mid-March, Halsey had to halt the European leg of the tour due to the pandemic.

Last May, Halsey announced that the tour was postponed until 2021 – with the Toronto show set for July 7, 2021.

In a statement she shared on social media on Friday, Halsey said the decision was made to cancel the tour to “prioritize your health and safety.”

She wrote: “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates … As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.”

Halsey said the tour was “supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons” and promised to “adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”