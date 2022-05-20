Halsey Claps Back At Trolls: 'Let Me Live!'

Halsey has jumped on a TikTok trend to clap back at trolls commenting about the pop star’s appearance.

TikTok users are sharing things people tell them that they already know in clips backed by Walworth & Howell’s 2004 track “I Already Know.”

Halsey’s included the comments “u look sick,” “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones,” “She’s too thin” and “looks unhealthy.”

The 27-year-old singer captioned it: “‘u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!”

Last week, Halsey revealed in a series of Instagram Stories that their body is “rebelling against me a little bit.”

They explained: “My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick. I’ve been kind of sick pretty much most of my adult life but it stated getting really bad. I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times.”

Halsey said they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (a disease that weakens the body’s connective tissues), Sjögren’s syndrome (an immune system disorder), mast cell activation syndrome (which causes symptoms of anaphylaxis) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (a blood circulation disorder).

The health issues are not stopping Halsey from carrying on with the Love and Power Tour, which kicked off Tuesday. The only Canadian stop is on June 5 in Toronto. (Halsey also performs at the Quebec City Summer Festival on July 11.)