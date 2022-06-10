Halsey Facing Lawsuit From Former Nanny

Halsey has been accused of firing their nanny after she asked for time off to undergo a medical procedure.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles, Ashley Funches alleges she sent Halsey a text message in mid-March advising that she needed a leave of absence. “A few days later, without any warning or response to [Funches’] text message, [Halsey] responded by terminating plaintiff,” it reads.

Funches is suing for disability discrimination, retaliation, failure to pay overtime wages and other complaints. She is unspecified damages from Halsey, her company Halsey Music LLC and Leaving Things Behind Touring Inc.

According to the filing, Funches was hired in 2021 to work as a live-in personal attendant for Halsey’s son Ender, who was born in July.

In her complaint, Funches says she was “misclassified” as except from overtime under California law and often “worked around the clock on consecutive days with little to no day of rest.”

In a statement to media outlets, Halsey’s rep said the singer is “saddened and disappointed by this turn of events … as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously” and called the allegations “baseless.”