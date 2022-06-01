Halsey Gets Release Date For 'So Good' After Blasting Label

After days of publicly “wrestling with” their label, Halsey told fans Tuesday that their new song “So Good” will drop on June 9.

“I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record,” the pop star tweeted. “All I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can.”

The song was thrust into the spotlight on May 22 when Halsey posted a TikTok video – captioned “I’m tired" – in which they told fans “basically i have a song that i love that i wanna release ASAP but my record label won’t let me.”

Halsey claimed Capitol Music “is saying that i can’t release it unless they can fake a viral moment on tiktok.” They added: “They are saying if they don’t reach some imaginary goalpost of views or virality than they won’t give me a release date at all.”

Later, Halsey tweeted: “Talked to my label tonight after my tiktok tantrum. They said ‘wow the TikTok is going really strong!’ I was like ok cool so can I release my song now? They said ‘we’ll see!’ tell me again how I’m making this up.”

In follow-up tweets, Halsey said they wrote “So Good” in January about her partner Alev Aydin and the track has been “mixed and mastered and ready to drop” for over a month. They added that “the music video is literally already done.”

Halsey denied that blasting Capitol on social media was part of a plan to hype the song.

“I told the truth about what’s happening … some of you think I’m lying about this whole fiasco,” they admitted. “I’m way too established to stir something like this up for no reason or resort to this as a marketing tactic but now I’m in too deep so there’s no going back.”

On Tuesday, Capitol Music tweeted a statement that read: “We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations.” Tweeting at Halsey, the company said: “We love you and are here to support you.”