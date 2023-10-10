Halsey Joins Cast Of 'Nightmare Before Christmas' For Halloween Shows

As Halsey prepares for her new album, she is also getting ready to sing in a concert performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Variety reports that the singer will sing the role of Sally, the rag-doll monster, for the first two nights of the engagement (October 27 and 28) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The original voice actor from the movie, Catherine O’Hara, will take over the role on the third night (October 29), along with the role of Shock.

Halsey's interest in Tim Burton's work should come as no surprise. For Halloween in 2020, she dressed up as Emily from The Corpse Bride.

The role of Sally has been a highly coveted one by the stars of late. Billie Eilish sang the parts two years ago for concerts in Los Angeles, while Phoebe Bridgers took it on in London last December.

Other big names announced for the concerts include Fred Armisen as Lock, as well as two voices from the original movie: composer Danny Elfman, who reprises the role of hero Jack Skellington, and Ken Page as Oogie Boogie, the evil boogeyman.