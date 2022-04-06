Halsey, Luis Fonsi Join Quebec Summer Festival Lineup

The lineup of one of Canada’s biggest music festivals, the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ), was officially unveiled Wednesday.

In addition to the previously announced Rage Against The Machine and the recently leaked Alanis Morissette with Garbage and The Beaches, headliners include Charlotte Cardin, Jack Johnson, Luke Combs, Maroon 5, $uicideboy$, Halsey, Marshmello and Luis Fonsi.

Cardin will share the spotlight with fellow Canadians Lennon Stella and Jessia. Rage Against The Machine on July 16 will be joined on the Plains of Abraham by Alexisonfire and Grandson.

Canada’s Sum 41 will perform in Parc Franco with Millencoin and NOBRO. Other acts coming to that stage include Charli XCX, Three Days Grace, The Tea Party, Patrick Watson, JP Saxe, AJR, X Ambassadors and Dean Lewis.

The FEQ returns to Quebec City July 6 to 17 after pausing in 2020 due to the pandemic and presenting a scaled-back version last summer. Passes are available now.