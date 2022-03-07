Halsey Mourning Death Of Beloved Dog Jagger

Halsey is mourning the loss of their “very first love,” Jagger.

Describing last week as the “worst week of my life,” the pop star shared the sad news that their 5-year-old dog died from Myelomalacia.

“It is sudden and uncommon and unfair with a catastrophic prognosis,” Halsey wrote in an Instagram post. “Within 3 days my beautiful baby boy went from chasing imaginary birds around the yard and laying in my lap turning his ears up at the sounds of Sesame Street, to having paralysis spread through his body by the hour.

“It was sudden and shocking and I still haven’t even really processed it.”

Halsey, who welcomed son Ender last July with beau Alev Aydin, credited Jagger for teaching them “how to be a mommy.”

The singer added: "My sweet, sarcastic, so very human boy. Every single person who had the privilege of meetin Jagger will never forget him. He was that special.”

Halsey said Jagger’s death is “the most visceral loss I have ever felt.” They explained: “Every single second of my day that once revolved around his little habits and routines is now full of just emptiness and silence.”

In the comments, condolences came from Finneas (“my heart is broken for you!!!”) and Troye Sivan (“I’m so sorry”) as well as Halsey’s “Eastside” collaborator Benny Blanco (“i love u jagger i hope u r running circles around an imaginary pool in heaven right now”).