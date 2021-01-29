Halsey Reaches Out To Saskatchewan Family

Halsey, who just announced that she is pregnant, must have been feeling maternal this week when she reached out to a Saskatchewan couple.

The pop star is one of millions of people who has watched a TikTok video of Bella Thomson drawing a cartoon character during an online art class. The seven-year-old was born with cartilage-hair hypoplasia (a condition that causes dwarfism), Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (an inability to fight infections) and Hirschsprung disease (a bowel condition).

Bella’s mother Kyla – who has chronicled her daughter’s medical journey on social media – woke up Thursday to a message from Halsey.

“She said, ‘I saw your daughter’s video on TikTok and I started watching your Instagram videos,’” Kyla told CTV News Regina. “She said Bella’s love for music and art really touched her, and that she wanted to send Bella a care package.”

On Wednesday, Halsey went public with news that she and beau Alev Aydin are expecting their first baby.