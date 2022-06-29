Halsey Responds To Fans Who Walked Out Of Concert

Halsey has let it be known that they couldn’t care less if you don’t like their views on abortion.

The pop star paused their concert in Phoenix on Sunday night to share their thoughts in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Noticing that some fans were walking out, Halsey said: “If you don’t like it, you can go home right now. I don’t care. If you don’t like it I don’t know why you came to a Halsey concert.”

Halsey then lead a chant of “My body! My choice!”

On Monday, after someone tweeted that the number of people who walked out was “sickening,” Halsey replied: “downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out.”

After performing their 2019 song “Nightmare,” Halsey told the crowd: “You guys are at this concert right now because I had an abortion that saved my life. … Motherhood is not something that you can force someone into.”

The singer also urged men to do more than post memes and messages in support of women on social media. “You should be sharing stories about how you’ve benefitted from abortion somehow,” Halsey said.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s announcement last Friday, Halsey tweeted that they felt “defeated” and wrote: “I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity for as long as I’ve had a platform and I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country.”

In May, when a draft of the ruling leaked, Halsey shared on social media: “The overturning of Roe V Wade will mark a catastrophic shift in our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive health care. We are constituents and we have the right and responsibility to fight this.”

Halsey called the ruling “a cruel attack on our fundamental right to choose if and when to have a child.”