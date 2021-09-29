Halsey Shares 1st Photos Of Son Ender's Face

Halsey took to Instagram on Wednesday – their 27th birthday – to share photos of baby Ender’s adorable face.

“The best birthday gift there is,” reads the caption on a pair of pics.

It is the first full look at the boy Halsey welcomed with Alev Aydin in July. “Gratitude,” they wrote on Instagram at the time. “For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

Halsey went public with the pregnancy news in January, sharing: "I love this mini human already!"

A week before Ender's birth, Halsey revealed that their new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is a concept album about “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” The cover, shot by Lucas Garrrido, shows Halsey, with one breast exposed, sitting on a throne and holding a baby.

Earlier this month, Halsey explained how they skipped the Met Gala because “I’m still breastfeeding.”

The singer is scheduled to be the musical guest on the Oct. 9 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Check out the pics below: