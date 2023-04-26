Halsey Splits From Alev Aydin

Halsey has split from screenwriter Alev Aydin, her boyfriend of more than three years.

According to multiple reports, the 28-year-old pop star filed documents on April 5 seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their son Ender.

The filing is a formality because Halsey needs to be able to travel with the 21-month-old boy.

Halsey and Aydin have not commented publicly on the split but multiple outlets cited sources as saying it was amicable and the pair are committed to co-parenting. They were last photographed together in public at the Grammys in April 2022. Halsey showed up solo at this year's Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Halsey welcomed Ender in July 2021.

The singer is scheduled to do a series of shows in June and July accompanied by a string ensemble to benefit LGBTQ+ organizations.