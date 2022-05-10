Halsey Vows Tour Will Go On Despite Health Issues

Halsey said Tuesday that their body is “rebelling against me a little bit” but insisted their forthcoming tour will happen.

“My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick. I’ve been kind of sick pretty much most of my adult life but it stated getting really bad,” the 27-year-old singer explained in a series of Instagram Stories.

“I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times.”

Halsey said they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (a disease that weakens the body’s connective tissues), Sjögren’s syndrome (an immune system disorder), mast cell activation syndrome (which causes symptoms of anaphylaxis) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (a blood circulation disorder).

“I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things,” said Halsey. “It could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease.”

The pop star is due to kick off the Love and Power Tour in Florida on May 17. The only Canadian stop is on June 5 in Toronto. (Halsey also performs at the Quebec City Summer Festival on July 11.)

Halsey said they are on a treatment plan and vowed the show will go on, even though they “can’t tour the way that I used to when I was younger.”

They said: “I’m here, I’m ready to go.”

In 2017, Halsey revealed that they had surgeries to address endometriosis, a disease in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside it.