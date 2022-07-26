Harry Styles Album Shortlisted For Mercury Prize
Harry’s House by Harry Styles is one of 12 albums vying for this year’s Mercury Prize, it was announced Tuesday.
The award recognizes the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act.
Harry’s House, the third album from Styles and his first since 2019, came out on May 20 and has spawned the hits “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking.”
This is the first time Styles has been up for the Mercury Prize. Other first-time contenders include Sam Fender for Seventeen Going Under and Little Simz for Sometime I Might Be Introvert.
The winner of the Mercury Prize, who receives the equivalent for about $38,000, will be announced on Sept. 8 in London.
The short-listed albums are:
Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor
Gwenno – Tresor
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear The Heart
Joy Crookes – Skin
Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Nova Twins – Supernova
Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yard Act – The Overload
