Harry Styles Album Shortlisted For Mercury Prize

Harry’s House by Harry Styles is one of 12 albums vying for this year’s Mercury Prize, it was announced Tuesday.

The award recognizes the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act.

Harry’s House, the third album from Styles and his first since 2019, came out on May 20 and has spawned the hits “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking.”

This is the first time Styles has been up for the Mercury Prize. Other first-time contenders include Sam Fender for Seventeen Going Under and Little Simz for Sometime I Might Be Introvert.

The winner of the Mercury Prize, who receives the equivalent for about $38,000, will be announced on Sept. 8 in London.

The short-listed albums are:

Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

Gwenno – Tresor

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes – Skin

Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Nova Twins – Supernova

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yard Act – The Overload