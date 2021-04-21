Harry Styles Among Nominees For British LGBT Awards 2021

Harry Styles and Demi Lovato are among the nominees at the British LGBT Awards 2021.

“These awards shine a light on those who have stood shoulder to shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been an extremely challenging 12 months,” explained awards founder Sarah Garrett, in a release.

“The nominees, which include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organizations have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights.”

Styles is in the Music Artists category against Anne-Marie, JoJo Siwa, Kim Petras, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, The 1975, MNEK, Rina Sawayama and Sam Smith.

Lovato is nominated along with Adam Lambert and others in the Celebrities category.

In the Celebrity Allies category, nominees include Charli XCX, Jennifer Lopez and Mel C.

Online voting runs until June 18.

The awards will be handed out Aug. 27, 2021.