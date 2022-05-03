Harry Styles Announces 2 'One Night Only' Shows

Harry Styles announced on Monday he will do two One Night Only shows to mark the release of his third album, Harry’s House.

The singer will perform on May 20 – the album’s official release date – at UBS Arena in New York City and then again on May 24 at O2 Arena in London.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on May 11.

Harry’s House has already spawned the “As It Was,” which currently tops the singles charts in Canada, the U.S. and UK.

Styles premiered two more songs from the album – “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” – during his headline sets at Coachella last month. Among the 13 tracks is “Daydreaming,” which samples 1978’s “Ain’t We Funkin’ Now” by The Brothers Johnson.

Styles will spend June and July on tour in the UK and Europe and then play four shows in Mexico in November followed by a tour of South America. His tour of Australia kicks off next February.

Styles also stars in Don’t Worry Darling, which opens in cinemas on Sept. 23.