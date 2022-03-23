Harry Styles Announces Release Date For 3rd Album

Harry Styles announced Wednesday that he will be releasing his third studio album on May 20.

Titled Harry’s House, the collection of new music is the 28-year-old singer’s first since 2019’s Fine Line.

The announcement came with a 40-second trailer that shows Styles walking onto the stage of a theatre as images of fans at his concerts flash on screen.

Harry’s House will have 13 tracks, according to a release.

Styles is set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California on April 15 and 22. He will spend June and July on the next leg of his Love On Tour in the UK and Europe.