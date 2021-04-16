iHeartRadio

Harry Styles As A Mermaid Causes Wave Of Reactions

Harry Styles is causing quite a flap on social media now that to some outtake photos have surfaced showing him dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

The singer dons a seashell bra, green tail and flowing red wig in a series of photos taken by Mary Ellen Matthews ahead of his appearance as host and musical guest on a November 2019 episode of Saturday Night Live. At the same shoot, Styles dressed as a ballerina. (The fun photos of hosts are used as bumpers on the show.)

In some of the images, Styles is seen holding a cigarette and a champagne flute.

The shots were a wink to Styles having passed on playing Prince Eric in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

As it happens, the pop star has a mermaid tattooed on his left forearm. In 2014, he reportedly told Hollywood Life: “I am a mermaid.”

Styles has frequently had fun with gender stereotypes. Last November, he made history by wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue.

Perhaps needless to say, the photos of Styles as Ariel sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Here’s a look at some:

