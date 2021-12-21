Harry Styles Concert Cancelled Due To 'Challenges'

A little more than a week after it was announced, a free Harry Styles concert in Miami Beach has been cancelled.

Styles and Khalid were scheduled to perform in Lummus Park in the popular South Beach neighbourhood on Dec. 30, the eve of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Free tickets were going to be up for grabs Tuesday beginning at noon ET.

“Due to increasing logistical and production challenges related to the pandemic and after consultation with the artists and their production teams, we have jointly made the difficult decision to cancel the Capital One Beach Bash,” read a statement shared on social media on Monday.

“We are disappointed to not host the concert.”

The concert was set to take place at the same location as a series of weekend concerts – including one by Canada’s Alanis Morissette – during March Break.