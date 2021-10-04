Harry Styles Confirms Meaning Of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles has finally confirmed what his hit “Watermelon Sugar” is about.

Introducing the song at a recent concert in Nashville, Styles said: “This song is about… it doesn’t really matter what it’s about. It’s about the sweetness of life.”

Then, he added: “It’s also about the female orgasm, but that’s totally different. It’s not really relevant.”

Written with Mitch Rowland, Tyler Johnson and Thomas Hull, “Watermelon Sugar" was on Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line and was released as a single in May 2020. The music video showed Styles thrusting his face into a slice of the titular berry (yes, watermelons are berries) and seductively eating a strawberry (no, strawberries are not berries) on a Malibu beach.

The track earned him a Grammy Award for best pop solo performance and a Brit Award for song of the year.