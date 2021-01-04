Harry Styles Dating Olivia Wilde: Reports

Harry Styles is dating Olivia Wilde, according to multiple reports Monday.

The 26-year-old singer was photographed holding hands with Wilde, 36, at the weekend wedding of his manager Jeff Azoff to Glenne Christiaansen, who’s in charge of artist relations at Apple Music.

Page Six published an exclusive set of photos from agency Backgrid that show Styles and Wilde, wearing masks, at the wedding at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The Daily Mail published a paparazzi image of the couple arriving at her Los Angeles home on Monday.

People quoted a source as saying the pair have dated “for a few weeks.”

The romance reportedly blossomed while Styles was co-starring with Wilde in Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller Wilde is also directing.

In the December issue of Vogue, which featured Styles wearing a dress on the cover, Wilde gushed that she sees him as “very modern.”

She explained: “I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has – truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity – is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world. He is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.”

Reps for the two have not commented on the reports of a romance.

Wilde split from actor Jason Sudeikis – with whom she has son Otis, 4, and daughter Daisy, 4 – early last year after a seven-year engagement.