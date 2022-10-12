Harry Styles Dominates MTV Europe Music Awards Nominations
With seven nominations, Harry Styles leads the way going into the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).
Styles is vying for Best Artist against four women: Adele, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, ROSALÍA and Taylor Swift.
“As It Was” is nominated for Best Song and Best Video.
Swift follows Styles with six noms, including both Best Video and Best Longform Video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).” The visual was named Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs in August.
First-time EMAs nominees include Gayle, Dove Cameron, Kim Petras and Summer Walker.
Canada is repped by Drake (Best Hip Hop) – he is also featured with Lil Baby on DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” (nominated for Best Collaboration) – The Weeknd (Best Live) and Justin Bieber (Best Metaverse Performance).
Fans can vote for their favourites until Nov. 9 and the winners will be announced on Nov. 13 in Düsseldorf.
Check out the nominations below:
BEST SONG
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles – "As It Was"
Jack Harlow – "First Class"
Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"
ROSALÍA – "DESPECHÁ"
BEST VIDEO
BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom"
Doja Cat – "Woman"
Harry Styles – "As It Was"
Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"
Taylor Swift – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)"
BEST ARTIST
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALÍA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito"
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I’m Good (Blue)"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "STAYING ALIVE"
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"
Post Malone with Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – "Te Felicito"
Tiësto & Ava Max – "The Motto"
BEST LIVE
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
BEST NEW
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
BEST K-POP
BLACKPINK
BTS
ITZY
LISA
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
BEST R&B
Chlöe
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)
Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby – "2step"
Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"
Latto – "P*ssy"
Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – "Unholy"
Stromae – "Fils de joie"
BIGGEST FANS
BLACKPINK
BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Nessa Barrett
SEVENTEEN
Mae Muller
GAYLE
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
