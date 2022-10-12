Harry Styles Dominates MTV Europe Music Awards Nominations

With seven nominations, Harry Styles leads the way going into the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Styles is vying for Best Artist against four women: Adele, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, ROSALÍA and Taylor Swift.

“As It Was” is nominated for Best Song and Best Video.

Swift follows Styles with six noms, including both Best Video and Best Longform Video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).” The visual was named Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs in August.

First-time EMAs nominees include Gayle, Dove Cameron, Kim Petras and Summer Walker.

Canada is repped by Drake (Best Hip Hop) – he is also featured with Lil Baby on DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” (nominated for Best Collaboration) – The Weeknd (Best Live) and Justin Bieber (Best Metaverse Performance).

Fans can vote for their favourites until Nov. 9 and the winners will be announced on Nov. 13 in Düsseldorf.

Check out the nominations below:

BEST SONG

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Jack Harlow – "First Class"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

ROSALÍA – "DESPECHÁ"



BEST VIDEO

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)"



BEST ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALÍA

Taylor Swift



BEST COLLABORATION

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito"

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I’m Good (Blue)"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "STAYING ALIVE"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone with Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – "Te Felicito"

Tiësto & Ava Max – "The Motto"



BEST LIVE

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd



BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift



BEST NEW

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

BEST K-POP

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA

SEVENTEEN

TWICE



BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALÍA

Shakira



BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto



BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj



BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers



BEST ALTERNATIVE

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD



BEST R&B

Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA



BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)



VIDEO FOR GOOD

Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby – "2step"

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Latto – "P*ssy"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – "Unholy"

Stromae – "Fils de joie"



BIGGEST FANS

BLACKPINK

BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift



BEST PUSH

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE



BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox