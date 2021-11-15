Harry Styles Dresses Up For 'Pleasing' Launch

Harry Styles is once again blurring gender lines – this time to promote his new beauty brand Pleasing.

The pop star dons satin and lace, stockings and tights, and a corset and a dress in the new issue of DAZED.

“I don’t think being beautiful or feeling beautiful is about looking good,” Styles said. “When people are happy and glowing, they’re radiating.”

Pleasing products are meant to help people “feel beautiful,” he explained, adding that the idea started with nail polish.

“Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’ It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish,” said Styles.

In addition to nail polish ($27), Pleasing launches online with an “illuminating serum” ($47) and a serum “pleasing pen” ($40).

When does Style feel most beautiful? “I would say internally, when I’ve finished meditating or something,” he replied. “Or maybe when I’m asleep!”