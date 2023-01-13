Harry Styles Earns 4 Noms For 2023 Brit Awards

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the way with four nominations each for the 2023 Brit Awards, which were announced Thursday.

Styles is up for Artist of the Year along with Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra and Stormzy – prompting criticism from some on social media that all the nominees in the category are male.

“So the Brits introduced an Artist of the Year category as a gender-neutral replacement for Best Male and Best Female Artist category – but this year all five nominees are blokes,” tweeted Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess. “One step forward, three steps back.”

Other Brit Awards nominees include Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Charli XCX.

Drake and 21 Savage are nominated for Best International Group and Beyoncé, Lizzo and Taylor Swift have nominations for Best International Artist and International Song of the Year.

The Brit Awards will be handed out on Feb. 11 at London’s O2 Arena. Check out the nominations below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

BEST GROUP

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

SONG OF THE YEAR

Aitch and Ashanti - “Baby”

Cat Burns - “Go”

Dave - “Starlight”

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - “Merry Christmas”

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)”

George Ezra - “Green Green Grass”

Harry Styles - “As It Was”

Lewis Capaldi - “Forget Me”

LF System - “Afraid to Feel”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BEST INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé - “Break My Soul”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - “Peru”

Encanto cast - “We Don't Talk About Bruno”

Gayle - “ABCDEFU”

Jack Harlow - “First Class”

Lizzo - “About Damn Time”

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - “Where Are You Now?”

OneRepublic - “I Ain't Worried”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo - winners

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

BEST ALTERNATIVE/ROCK

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

BEST HIP HOP/RAP/GRIME

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

BEST POP/R&B

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith