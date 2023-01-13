Harry Styles Earns 4 Noms For 2023 Brit Awards
Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the way with four nominations each for the 2023 Brit Awards, which were announced Thursday.
Styles is up for Artist of the Year along with Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra and Stormzy – prompting criticism from some on social media that all the nominees in the category are male.
“So the Brits introduced an Artist of the Year category as a gender-neutral replacement for Best Male and Best Female Artist category – but this year all five nominees are blokes,” tweeted Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess. “One step forward, three steps back.”
Other Brit Awards nominees include Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Charli XCX.
Drake and 21 Savage are nominated for Best International Group and Beyoncé, Lizzo and Taylor Swift have nominations for Best International Artist and International Song of the Year.
The Brit Awards will be handed out on Feb. 11 at London’s O2 Arena. Check out the nominations below:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
BEST GROUP
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
SONG OF THE YEAR
Aitch and Ashanti - “Baby”
Cat Burns - “Go”
Dave - “Starlight”
Ed Sheeran and Elton John - “Merry Christmas”
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)”
George Ezra - “Green Green Grass”
Harry Styles - “As It Was”
Lewis Capaldi - “Forget Me”
LF System - “Afraid to Feel”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
BEST INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé - “Break My Soul”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - “Peru”
Encanto cast - “We Don't Talk About Bruno”
Gayle - “ABCDEFU”
Jack Harlow - “First Class”
Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - “Where Are You Now?”
OneRepublic - “I Ain't Worried”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb
Wet Leg
Rising Star
Flo - winners
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
BEST ALTERNATIVE/ROCK
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best dance
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
BEST HIP HOP/RAP/GRIME
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
BEST POP/R&B
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Brit Awards nominees