Harry Styles Ends Tour With Heartfelt Message, Video Tribute To Fans

Harry Styles's lengthy Love On Tour tour ended this past weekend in Italy, and the former One Direction star had some big thank yous to dole out.

On stage at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Styles ended the show with some words for his devoted following. “I don’t get to do this if you guys don’t come,” he told fans. “I know that more than anyone else. I know you wanted to make it special for me. You made it special for me every single night.”

He then closed out the set with an untitled, ten-minute-long instrumental featuring Styles on piano, which you can watch here.

This morning (July 24), he shared more of his feelings on Instagram, posting a Story that read:

It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life. Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. It’s been an absolute pleasure.

To everyone who came out to see us play, thank youI feel so incredibly full and happy, it’s all because of you. You have given memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of.

Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you, I hope you had as much fun as I did.

Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.

-H

The tour began back in September 2021, covering both 2019's Fine Lines and 2022's Harry's House, going on to become one of the highest grossing tours ever.

Styles also posted a tribute video to fans on Instagram and YouTube titled "Love On Tour, Forever." The three-and-a-half-minute message features performance and behind-the-scene clips from the tour, as well as stories shared by fans about the importance of Styles. He added a caption that reads, "To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever.”