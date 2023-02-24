Harry Styles Had The Best-Selling Song Of 2022

Harry Styles had last year’s top-selling single, it was announced on Thursday.

IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, named “As It Was” the winner of its Global Single Award for 2022.

The track, written by Styles with Thomas Hull and Tyler Johnson, was released last April as the lead single from his third studio album Harry’s House.

According to IFPI, “As It Was” had 2.28 billion “global subscription streams equivalent” on digital platforms.

It was named Song of the Year at the Brit Awards.

At No. 2 on the list of the top global singles of 2022 is “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals (which was released in 2020), with 1.75 billion subscription streams equivalent.

Canada is represented by Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. “Stay,” Bieber’s collaboration with The Kid LAROI, ranked No. 3 (1.74 billion) and The Weeknd has the No. 4 spot with “Save Your Tears” (1.32 billion) and No. 13 with “Blinding Lights” (1.01 billion).

Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), which was given new life after being featured in an episode of Stranger Things, was the 16th biggest song of 2022 with 1 billion subscription streams equivalents.