Harry Styles Helps Pregnant Fan Reveal Sex Of Baby
Harry Styles stopped his concert in Nashville on Wednesday night to help a pregnant fan in the crowd reveal the sex of her baby.
The young woman held up a sign that read “I’m having a baby pease make it your business” – a wink at lyrics from Styles’ song “Kiwi.” Her friend held a sign asking the singer to open the result she had in a sealed envelope.
Styles hilariously kept everyone in suspense, dragging out the reveal – even pretending to start the next song before sharing the result.
“You know, I revel in these moments because I know everything and you don’t know,” he said, before getting the audience to start a countdown.
Styles then revealed the woman was having “a little baby girl” as the crowd erupted in cheers.
Styles playfully fell to his knees in emotion. “That’s what I wanted,” he told the expectant fan. “Is that what you wanted?”
Listening in on a phone Styles was holding was the father-to-be.
Helping fans reveal the sex of their unborn babies is something Styles has done at many concerts over the past few years, always with his own sense of humour.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Harry Styles