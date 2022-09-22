Harry Styles Honoured With Banner At Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles got emotional Wednesday as a banner was raised inside Madison Square Garden to mark his 15-night run of concerts at the iconic NYC venue.

“Anytime that you come to Madison Square Garden and you see that, you remember it’s because of you,” the singer told fans. “That is ours. Thank you so, so much. All of you.”

Styles said he was “gonna come back when everyone is gone, and just sit and look at that for a while.”

He is only the third artist to get a banner raised at the arena after Billy Joel (who has two) and Phish. The arena holds about 20,000 people for concerts.

Up next for Styles on his Love On Tour are six-show runs in both Austin and Chicago. Next month, he will start a run of 15 concerts at the KIA Forum in the Los Angeles area.