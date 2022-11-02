Harry Styles Is Dapper At 'My Policeman' L.A. Premiere

Harry Styles showed up at the Los Angeles premiere of My Policeman on Tuesday night in a decidedly policeman-looking Gucci suit and cinch belt.

The 28-year-old pop star plays Tom Burgess, a closeted English police officer in the 1950s who marries a woman (Emma Corrin) while carrying on a relationship with a museum curator (David Dawson). The film is based on the 2012 Bethan Roberts novel of the same name.

“I had such a wonderful experience making it and being a part of this,” Styles said of the film ahead of its screening at the Regency Bruin Theater. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of. It was a really special thing for me.

“This film is about love and wasted time, and how hard it can be to be in love.”

David Dawson and Harry Styles. Prime Video

My Policeman had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. At a press conference there, Styles said he was drawn to the role because all of the characters “have some really nice qualities, and they also have some flaws that we might hope not to have but, as humans, we all have them.”

He explained: “At different points in the story, you’re able to see bits of yourself and sometimes maybe not your favourite parts of yourself in different characters. That’s why it kind of resonated with me so much.”

My Policeman begins streaming on Prime Video on Friday.

Styles was on a break from his 15-night residency at KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, which wraps up on Nov. 15. He then heads to Mexico for four concerts followed by shows in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

In February, Styles takes the Love On Tour to Australia and New Zealand and will spend May through July performing in Europe.

