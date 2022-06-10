Harry Styles Is Dapper In 1st Look At 'My Policeman'

Harry Styles looks like a proper English gentleman in one of two images from his forthcoming movie My Policeman.

The 28-year-old singer, sporting a tie and sweater vest with his hair slicked back, is seen standing in a museum with co-stars David Dawson and Emma Corrin.

In another image released Thursday, Styles is relaxing in a pool with Corrin.

Based on the 2012 Bethan Roberts novel of the same name, My Policeman is about a gay Brighton police officer in the 1950s who marries a teacher (Corrin) despite being in love with a museum curator (Dawson).

The movie is scheduled to open in cinemas on Oct. 21 and will be available on Amazon beginning Nov. 4.

Styles also stars in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which opens Sept. 23. He brings his Love On Tour to Toronto on Aug. 15 and 16.