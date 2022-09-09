Harry Styles Leads Applause For Queen Elizabeth II

Harry Styles took a moment during his concert in New York City on Thursday night to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died hours earlier at 96.

The singer told the crowd there was “some very sad news” from his native England and asked fans to “please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service.”

After about 25 seconds of applause and cheers, Styles continued with his 11th of 15 concerts at Madison Square Garden.

#HarryStyles asks fans to applaud in appreciation of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service during #LoveOnTourNYC at #MSG pic.twitter.com/r7T1qCnKFu — amanda j.✨ (@amandathinksso) September 9, 2022

The pop star is scheduled to be in Toronto this weekend for the world premiere of My Policeman.

Other music stars – including Ed Sheeran and Mick Jagger – have taken to social media to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. At his concert in Toronto, Elton John read a statement in which he remembered the late monarch as "an inspiring presence to be around."