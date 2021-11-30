Harry Styles Named Most Popular Fashion Icon Of 2021

Harry Styles was the most popular celebrity fashion icon in Canada this year, according to an analysis of Google search data by a British financial company.

Money.co.uk said last week that Styles also topped the list in 26 other countries around the world, including the U.S. and UK.

Styles made bold fashion statements on the covers of Beauty Papers, Vogue and DAZED.

“I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it,” Styles told Vogue. “If you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with.

“What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”

Styles bumped Billie Eilish, who topped the global ranking in 2020. Ariana Grande is No. 3 worldwide.

Canada’s Justin Bieber made the list of fashion icons for the first time by coming in first in three countries: Nicaragua, Panama and Vietnam. Also making her debut is Cardi B, who is No. 1 in five countries, including Ghana and Saint Lucia.

Other music stars identified as fashion icons include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Rose.