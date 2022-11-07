Harry Styles Postpones 4 Concerts Due To Illness

Harry Styles postponed four concerts in the Los Angeles area due to illness.

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” the singer told fans in an Instagram Story on Saturday. “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible.

“Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would.”

Friday’s concert was postponed “due to a band illness.”

Styles said shows scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday would be pushed to January.

Last Tuesday night, the singer attended the Prime Video screening of My Policeman in Los Angeles, where he was seen posing for photos with fans.

His Love On Tour residency continues at the KIA Forum in Inglewood with five concerts between Nov. 9 and 15. He then heads to Mexico for four concerts followed by shows in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

In February, Styles takes the tour to Australia and New Zealand and will spend May through July performing in Europe.