Harry Styles Reacts To Speculation About His Sexuality

Harry Styles says too many people have “outdated” expectations about the need to label his sexuality.

“I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” the 28-year-old singer told Better Homes & Gardens. “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

Styles said his forthcoming third album, Harry’s House (out May 20), was partly inspired by reflections he had during the COVID-19 lockdown about the scrutiny of his private life – particularly when he was part of One Direction.

“For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with,” he explained.

“At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful. But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? … it’s like, yes, I have sex.”