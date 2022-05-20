Harry Styles Says U.S. Going 'Backwards' On Rights

Harry Styles says it is “quite scary” to see how far “backwards” the U.S. is going on fundamental issues like equality and reproductive rights.

“There should be backlash and uproar for these things,” the singer said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“There's a lot of people who are taking the right steps to try and make positive things [happen], and obviously people who don't like that are kind of clawing to grapple back any ground that they feel like they've lost, which never belonged to them in the first place.”

Earlier this month, a draft decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked. Some states are passing legislation to oppress trans youth and ban conversations about gender and sexuality in schools.

“I just don't think anyone should be able to make decisions about anyone else's body,” said Styles. "It doesn't really make any sense… I don’t really know where that ends.”