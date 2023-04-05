Harry Styles, Selena Gomez Among Nominees For 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Harry Styles and Selena Gomez are among the pop stars nominated for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Also making the list, which was unveiled Wednesday, are artists like Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Bad Bunny.

Styles is nominated as Best Villain for his role in Don’t Worry Darling and for Best Kiss, with David Dawson, in My Policeman. Gomez is up for Best Performance in a Show thanks to her role on Only Murders in the Building as well as Best Kiss, with guest star Cara Delevingne.

Bad Bunny has noms for Breakthrough Performance and Best Fight, with Brad Pitt, for Bullet Train.

Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show) and Joel Madden (Ink Master) are vying for Best Host.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is up for Best Music Documentary against Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime, Love, Lizzo, Sheryl Crow’s Sheryl and The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie.

The nominees for Best Song are Demi Lovato’s “Still Alive” (Scream VI), Doja Cat’s “Vegas” (Elvis), Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick), OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick), Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing).

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be handed out on May 7.