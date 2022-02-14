Harry Styles Spotted Shooting Music Video In London

Harry Styles was spotted shooting a music video in London on Saturday and giving fans hope that his third album is almost here.

The pop star, dressed in polka dot pyjamas with a scarf around his neck, was laying in a king-size bed accompanied by two female musicians as it was pulled around central London surrounded by a few cars and a cyclist.

Photos of the music video shoot made the rounds after Styles was seen on The Mall, the iconic roadway between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square that is typically closed to vehicles on weekends.

“There was loads of security around him trying to move people away,” an eyewitness told The Sun. “He was in the moment and not all distracted by people watching. It was freezing cold so at least he had bed covers to warm him up.”

Styles has not released new music since his sophomore solo album Fine Line in December 2019.

