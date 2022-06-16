Harry Styles Stops Show In Hopes Of Finding 1st Teacher

Harry Styles paused his concert in Manchester, England on Wednesday night in hopes of tracking down someone special in the crowd.

“I’m going to ask a favour from you because I’d like to try to find someone in the audience,” Styles told 74,000 fans at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. “We’re going to get really quiet and I’m going to see if I can locate this person. My first ever school teacher is here tonight. Her name is Mrs. Vernon. I believe she’s in the crowd.”

In fact, Mrs. Vernon wasn’t at the concert, but another of Styles’ teachers from Hermitage Primary School, Mrs. Bailey, was shown on the video screens.

“How are you? I heard you’re retiring,” Styles said, believing the woman was Mrs. Vernon. “I just wanted to thank you for everything in those formative years. Thank you so much. It means a lot to me that’s you’re here tonight.”

Styles dedicated his next song, “Canyon Moon,” to Mrs. Vernon.

“Can you imagine dealing with me when I was 4?,” he joked. “I was very fun.”

Ann Vernon told BBC Radio Manchester that Mrs. Bailey sent her a clip of the shout out. “It was just so touching, so amazing, so lovely,” she said. “I was very, very touched by it.”

Vernon , who remembered Styles as “a delight” who had “a cheeky sparkle in his eye," said she hopes to attend Styles' second show in Manchester, which takes place Thursday.