Harry Styles Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On Stage

Harry Styles suffered a wardrobe malfunction during his concert Tuesday in São Paulo, Brazil.

“Three of my friends texted me to make sure I knew Harry Styles split his pants at a show last night,” read a tweet from someone in Buffalo, New York. A fan account tweeted: “Harry broke his pants.. again.”

The pop star was doing his high kicks break during “Kiwi” when he suddenly felt a breeze down under. Realizing his sparkly jumpsuit had ripped, Styles quickly covered his crotch with his hands.

But, the show must go on, so Styles wrapped a rainbow flag around his waist and carried on, performing the title track of his sophomore album Fine Line to mark its anniversary.

“Fine Line is three years old today,” read a post on his Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who listened, and everyone who helped me make it. Pink and blue forever.”

Watch fan-shot video of the wardrobe malfunction below: