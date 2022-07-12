Harry Styles Teases 'Late Night Talking' Video

Harry Styles shared a teaser on Monday for the “Late Night Talking” video, which premieres Wednesday at 12 noon ET.

The eight-second clip, in which the tune is whistled, shows a pair of feet in blue socks poking up from bed sheets followed by a quick shot of Styles, in pink pyjamas with polka dots, smiling and looking off-camera.

By Tuesday morning, the clip had topped 3.6 million views on the official Harry Styles HQ Instagram account and nearly 700,000 views on YouTube.

Fans got a glimpse behind the scenes of the “Late Night Talking” video shoot back in February, when Styles was seen laying in a bed that was being pulled around central London – including along The Mall between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square.

The video for “Late Night Talking," the second single from Styles’ third album Harry’s House, comes while the first single, “As It Was” sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the ninth non-consecutive week. (“As It Was” is also at the top of the Canadian Hot 100.)

In the U.S., “Late Night Talking” is currently No. 15 after seven weeks on the Hot 100 (it debuted at No. 4) and in Canada the track fell to No. 25 after peaking at No. 3.

Styles will be in Toronto for concerts on Aug. 15 and 16 – the only Canadian dates on his Love On Tour.