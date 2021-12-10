Harry Styles To Do Free Show In Miami Beach

If you missed Harry Styles on his U.S. tour, there is one more chance to catch him live on stage: He's doing a free concert in Miami Beach on Dec. 30.

The singer will play in Lummus Park in the bustling South Beach district on the eve of the Orange Bowl, which takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Khalid will open the show.

Fans can register for up to two tickets each starting Dec. 21 at noon ET. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result will be required for admission.

Styles wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Love on Tour last month. The 42-date trek grossed an impressive $94.7 million, according to Billboard.