Harry Styles To Perform At 2023 Brit Awards
Harry Styles will perform next month at the 2023 Brit Awards, it was announced Tuesday.
The singer joins a list of performers that includes Wet Leg and Sam Smith with Kim Petras. More will be announced leading up to the show on Feb. 11.
Styles has four nominations this year: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Best Pop/R&B Act and Song of the Year (“As It Was”).
This will be the singer’s second time performing at the Brits as a solo artist. In 2020, he performed “Falling” on the show.
Styles is set to wrap up his Love On Tour, which kicked off in September 2021, in Italy in July. The tour included a pair of shows in Toronto last August.
The Brit Awards will take place at London’s O2 Arena and will be streamed in Canada on YouTube.
