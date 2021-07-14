Harry Styles Scraps Canadian Tour Dates

This article has been updated since it was first published.

Harry Styles has removed Canada from his forthcoming Love On Tour.

"I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time," Styles said in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. "I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music.

"I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you."

There was no word when, or if, the Canadian dates will be rescheduled.

The tour – which was bumped from 2020 due to the pandemic – included a show scheduled for Aug. 16 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, where concert attendance is currently limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Styles was also scheduled to perform Sept. 28 and 29 in Toronto (where indoor concert venues are currently not allowed to welcome any fans) and Oct. 20 in Montreal (where there are currently capacity limits).

Concerns about the status of the tour were sparked early Wednesday when Ticketmaster notified ticket holders for Styles' late August concerts in Inglewood, California that the shows have been pushed to November.

The Love On Tour will now kick off on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas and travel through the U.S. until Nov. 20.

Styles announced the tour in November 2019, with stops in Montreal on June 30, 2020, Toronto on July 3 and 4, 2020 and Vancouver on Aug. 23, 2020. Only weeks before the Montreal show, Styles shared the news that the tour was being pushed to 2021.