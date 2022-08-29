Harry Styles Wings It After Chicken Nugget Tossed On Stage

Harry Styles expertly handled a bit of fowl play at his concert Saturday night in New York City.

Picking up a chicken nugget someone tossed on the stage, the pop star noted: “Very interesting, very interesting approach.”

As Styles asked “Who threw the chicken nugget?” another one landed on the stage. Fans started chanting “Eat it! Eat it!”

“I don’t eat chicken, sorry,” Styles responded. “ I don’t eat meat. Non mangio carne.”

Holding up the nugget of processed poultry, the “As It Was” singer noted: “This is cold. And I’m assuming very old.”

After identifying the clucker chucker in the crowd, Styles reluctant tossed the snack back.

“Don’t eat it,” he warned. “Now it’s on the floor. Don’t got looking for it, we’ll get you another nugget.”

Styles is in the midst of a 15-show run at Madison Square Garden. He'll head to the Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of My Policeman on Sept. 11.

Watch Styles have fun with chicken nuggets below: