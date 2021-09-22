Harry Styles Wins His 1st Ivor Novello Award

Harry Styles was a winner Tuesday night at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards, where his song “Adore You” was named 2020’s Most Performed Work.

The track, from Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line, was co-written with Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.

The Ivor Novello Awards, held in London, recognize songwriters and composers.

This was the first win for Styles.

(In 2013, Noel Gallagher told NME he attends the Ivor Novello Awards “because clowns like One Direction aren’t invited, so it must be a good one.”)

This year’s Special International Award went to Jon Bon Jovi and former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora for their 30-year songwriting partnership.