Havelock County Jamboree Cancelled For 3rd Year

The Havelock Country Jamboree, which brought big name artists and thousands of fans to a village of about 4,500 people roughly 170 kilometres northeast of Toronto, has been cancelled for the third year in a row.

Organizers of the festival, which was scheduled to run Aug. 18 to 20 after a two-year pandemic hiatus, pulled the plug this week.

“We would like to assure you that we are aware of how important the Jamboree is and how we have become a family,” reads a message to fans on the official website. It promised information about refunds will be forthcoming.

The fate of the festival, which launched in 1990, is not clear. “We are uncertain as to what will happen for 2023 at this time,” read the message, “and are working to figure everything out.”

The 2019 edition featured acts like Brett Kissel, James Barker Band and The Washboard Union. Previous performers include Jason Aldean, Loretta Lynn, Travis Tritt and Alan Jackson.

The Boots and Hearts Music Festival is set to return to Oro-Medonte, Ont. from Aug. 4 to 7 with headliners Shania Twain, Florida Georgia Line and Sam Hunt. Montreal is hosting the inaugural Lasso festival on Aug. 12 and 13 with a line-up that includes Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion and Kelsea Ballerini.