Hayley Williams Joins Billie Eilish On Coachella Stage

Paramore’s Hayley Williams made her Coachella debut on Saturday as a special guest of Billie Eilish.

“Wow. It’s my first Coachella,” Williams said. “Whoa! Whoa! Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!”

The singer joined Eilish and her brother Finneas for a rendition of Paramore’s 2007 track “Misery Business” and then joined Eilish on “Happier Than Ever.”

During Eilish’s set during the first weekend of Coachella, she brought out Khalid to perform their collab “Lovely” and Damon Albarn for “Getting Older” and the Gorillas track “Feel Good Inc.”

Watch Eilish and Williams below:

