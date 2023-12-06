Headliners Announced For The 2024 Boots And Hearts Festival

Canada's biggest country music festival is back, as Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Cody Johnson have been announced as the headliners for the 2024 edition of Boots and Hearts.

The four-day festival will take place at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, ON over the weekend of August 8 to 11, 2024.

Cody Johnson will be making his Boots and Hearts debut as he headlines the Friday night (August 9), while Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean both make their third appearances at the festival, headlining Saturday (August 10) and Sunday night (August 11) respectively.

In addition to the headliners, the festival also confirmed the first round of performers including 2023’s CMA Duo of the Year Award winners Brothers Osborne, making their first ever B&H appearance, and Grammy Award winner Carly Pearce. Also set to perform over the weekend are Megan Moroney, NEEDTOBREATHE, Nate Smith, Lonestar and Madeline Merlo.

"We are immensely grateful to the fans and the country community for embracing our continued growth and the achievement of new milestones year after year," says B&H co-founder Eva Dunford. "We have just celebrated our two most successful years in the history of Boots and Hearts, and we eagerly anticipate the return of our loyal Boots family for yet another incredible year. I am extremely proud to be a member of a team that consistently pushes boundaries and continues to be recognized as a leading festival on an international scale. As they say, the harder you work, the luckier you get."

A pre-sale for both weekend passes and single day tickets starts Thursday, December 7 at 10:00AM EST using the code BOOTS2024. This will be followed by the public on sale this Friday, December 8 at 10:00AM EST. For more information and to buy tickets click here.