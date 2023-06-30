Hear Lil Uzi Vert cover System Of A Down's 'Chop Suey!'

Today Lil Uzi Vert dropped not one, but two surprises. The first was their brand new album, Pink Tape. The second was a cover of the much beloved nü-metal classic, "Chop Suey!" by System Of A Down.

If you've been following Uzi lately, you've picked up on their vibe that they just wanna rock. And on Pink Tape they go all the way with this rock influence, bringing in Bring Me the Horizon and Babymetal for collabs.

However, it's their solo take on "CS" that has stolen the show. The cover doesn't stray far from System Of A Down's breakneck-paced, 2001 original, but with some of Uzi's autotuned vocals thrown in for good measure. It's not so much an attempt at fusing rap and rock as it is the rapper going all in on a faithful cover.

Hear both versions below.