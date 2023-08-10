Hear Loud Luxury & Preston Pablo Remix The OLG 'Win Tone'

If you've ever bought a lottery ticket in Ontario you know the sound that plays if you win. It's called the "Winner! Gagnant!" Win Tone and it has now received an official remix by Loud Luxury and Preston Pablo.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of launching the win tone the Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation (OLG) brought together the two Canadian acts to collaborate on a remix, and essentially turn it into a song.

The London, ON-born duo Loud Luxury and the Timmins-born Preston Pablo first played the song on the VELD festival's main stage this past weekend.

"We had such a blast collaborating with OLG & Preston Pablo to create the Loud Luxury take on this sound," Loud Luxury said in a statement. "Growing up in Ontario, it's impossible not to know the iconic Winner! Gagnant! Win Tone, so we hope our 2023 version brings people the same energy and joy!"

"As an Ontarian, the OLG Winner! Gagnant! Win Tone is a classic, so I was super happy to be a part of the remix with Loud Luxury," adds Pablo. "This song gives off that winning energy and I can't wait for it to be heard!"

Click here to check out the remix.