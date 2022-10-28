Here Are Spooky Songs For Your Halloween Party

There are only a few more sleeps until Halloween — but since the night of fright falls on a Monday this year, most of us will be having Halloween parties this weekend.

But, if you're putting together your own Halloween playlist, we’ve got some suggestions:

“Thriller”

The title track from Michael Jackson’s 1982 hit album wasn’t released as a single until January 1984 but the spectacular 14-minute video debuted in late 1983. If nobody at your Halloween party imitates the zombie dance moves when this song comes on, you need better friends.

“This Is Halloween”

This song, written by Danny Elfman, was featured in Tim Burton’s 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas. Choose the original version or the covers by Marilyn Manson or Panic! At The Disco.

“Monster Mash”

This Halloween classic, co-written and performed by Bobby “Boris” Pickett (whose real middle name was George), was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was released in 1962. Fun fact: Canada’s Rush sampled “Monster Mash” for “Limbo” on their 1996 album Test for Echo.

“The Monsters Hop”

Actor and game show host Bert Convy recorded this ghastly (but catchy) novelty song in 1959.

“Time Warp”

It’s just a jump to the left, and then a step to the right. “Time Warp,” from the 1973 rock musical The Rocky Horror Show and 1975’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show, is always a favourite at Halloween parties. Don’t forget to bring your knees in tight.

“Werewolves of London”

This Warren Zevon classic, from his 1978 album Excitable Boy, was co-produced by Jackson Browne and featured drums and bass by Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

“The Purple People Eater”

Written and performed by Sheb Wooley, an actor who appeared in westerns, topped the Billboard chart in 1958. It’s about a creature from another world who comes to Earth to be in a rock band.

“Ghostbusters”

Ray Parker Jr.’s theme to the 1984 movie Ghostbusters was a hit and even earned an Original Song nomination at the Academy Awards (it lost to Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called To Say I Love You”). Parker was later sued by Huey Lewis, who claimed the song sounded too much like his “I Want a New Drug.” (The case was settled out of court.)

“Feed My Frankenstein”

Alice Cooper’s 1991 song, from Hey Stoopid, got lots of attention when Cooper performed it in Wayne’s World, starring Canada’s Mike Myers. Fun fact: The original version of the song was performed by Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction.

“Surfin’ Dead”

This song by California punk band The Cramps was featured in the 1985 horror comedy The Return of the Living Dead.

“Season of the Witch”

Donovan released “Season of the Witch” on his 1966 record Sunshine Superman. Who’s playing guitar on the track? None other than Jimmy Page, who went on to play for some little band called Led Zeppelin.

“The Wobblin’ Goblin”

This children’s Halloween song was recorded by Rosemary Clooney (yes, George’s aunt) in 1950.

“Somebody’s Watching Me”

Recorded by Rockwell (aka Motown founder Berry Gordy’s son Kennedy Gordy), this stalking song features backing vocals by Michael Jackson and Jermaine Jackson. It was a No. 2 hit in Canada in 1984. Fun fact: Canadian singer Virginia to Vegas sampled the track on his 2016 hit “Lights Out” (which is not the recommended way to listen to “Somebody’s Watching Me”).